Ginger-Orange Dressing

Spinach, watercress and Belgian endive are good matches for this zesty dressing.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1992

Gallery

total:
10 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk orange zest, orange juice, oil, scallions, ginger, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl until well blended. (Alternatively, combine ingredients in a small jar, secure the lid and shake until blended.)

Tips

Add orange sections to your salad for a boost of vitamin C and folic acid.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1g; fat 3.5g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 36IU; vitamin c 6.3mg; folate 4.3mcg; calcium 2.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.7mg; potassium 28.2mg; sodium 54.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022