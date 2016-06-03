Ginger-Orange Dressing
Spinach, watercress and Belgian endive are good matches for this zesty dressing.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1992
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Add orange sections to your salad for a boost of vitamin C and folic acid.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1g; fat 3.5g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 36IU; vitamin c 6.3mg; folate 4.3mcg; calcium 2.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.7mg; potassium 28.2mg; sodium 54.9mg.
Exchanges:
1 fat