Basic Vinaigrette

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A hint of garlic, a little mustard and a touch of fresh herbs lightly flavor an elegantly simple dressing that is perfect on a mixed green salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1992

total:
10 mins
Servings:
5

Ingredients

Directions

  • Skewer the garlic clove with the tines of a fork, and use to vigorously blend oil, vinegar (or lemon juice), tea and mustard. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Just before serving, stir in fresh herbs.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.3g; dietary fiber 0.1g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 60.2IU; vitamin c 1.1mg; folate 1.1mcg; calcium 2.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.6mg; potassium 7.9mg; sodium 67.9mg.
1 fat
