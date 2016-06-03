Crab Salad in Pita Pockets
A fresh, lively dressing of ginger, jalapeño and lime juice replaces mayonnaise in this luxurious crab salad sandwich.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1992
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Crabmeat can be purchased in handy, 3.5-ounce, shelf-stable pouches--usually found in the same section as canned tuna. Each pouch is one serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 25.2g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 1.9g; fat 6.8g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 60mg; vitamin a iu 593.8IU; vitamin c 3.8mg; folate 20.2mcg; calcium 76.1mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 30.7mg; potassium 169.9mg; sodium 579.3mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 starch, 2 lean meat