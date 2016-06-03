Chocolate Sauce

Rich and chocolaty, keep this sauce on hand for dipping fresh fruit in.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1991

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift together cocoa, cornstarch and sugar in a small saucepan. Gradually whisk in milk. Whisk in corn syrup. Bring to a boil, whisking. Reduce heat to low and simmer until thickened. Remove from heat and whisk in oil and vanilla.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 11.2g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 9.6g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0.1mg; vitamin a iu 0.9IU; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 11.1mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 10.9mg; potassium 40.2mg; sodium 9.7mg.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022