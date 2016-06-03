Chocolate Sauce
Rich and chocolaty, keep this sauce on hand for dipping fresh fruit in.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1991
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 11.2g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 9.6g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0.1mg; vitamin a iu 0.9IU; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 11.1mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 10.9mg; potassium 40.2mg; sodium 9.7mg.
Exchanges:
1 other carbohydrate