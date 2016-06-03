Orange & Black Olive Salad

Mint and coriander infuse this orange and black olive salad with Mediterranean flavors.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1992

15 mins
4

  • With a sharp knife, remove skin and white pith from oranges and discard. Working over a bowl, cut orange segments from their surrounding membranes and let them fall into the bowl. Squeeze any remaining juice from the membranes into the bowl. Add mint, olives, oil, garlic, coriander and sugar. Season with salt and toss gently. Serve on lettuce leaves.

160 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 28.5g; dietary fiber 6.4g; sugars 20.2g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 1324.8IU; vitamin c 110.9mg; folate 106.7mcg; calcium 114.4mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 29.4mg; potassium 476.3mg; sodium 137mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 fruit, 1 fat
