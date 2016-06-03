Romaine, Red Onion & Orange Salad

Sweet oranges and sharp red onion perk up romaine lettuce in this colorful salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1992

25 mins
4

  • Soak onion slices in cold water for 10 minutes; drain. With a sharp knife, peel oranges, removing white pith. Slice.

  • Whisk together orange juice, oil, mustard, garlic, sugar, salt and pepper in a salad bowl. Add lettuce, onions and orange slices; toss well.

129 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 10.1g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 4339.6IU; vitamin c 62.5mg; folate 101.5mcg; calcium 59mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 20mg; potassium 323.9mg; sodium 110.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
