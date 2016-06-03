Poppy Seed-Orange Biscotti

Orange zest and poppy seeds make a tasty--and eye-catching--combination in these crunchy biscotti.

Marie Piraino
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1992

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
48

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, sugar, poppy seeds, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Whisk together eggs, egg whites, orange zest and orange-juice concentrate, and add to the dry ingredients; mix well.

  • Working on a floured surface, shape the dough into 2 logs, each about 14 inches long and 1 1/2 inches thick. Place the logs on the prepared baking sheet and bake until firm to the touch, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the logs to a rack to cool. Reduce the oven temperature to 300 degrees .

  • Cut the logs diagonally into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Stand the slices upright on the baking sheet and bake for 40 minutes. Let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 biscotti
Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 8.7g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 4.3g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 7.8mg; vitamin a iu 13.8IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 17.1mcg; calcium 14.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 4.2mg; potassium 18.8mg; sodium 42.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/03/2022