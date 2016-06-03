Apple, Onion & Cranberry Stuffing

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Apples and fresh cranberries add a unique twist to this variation on the classic stuffing. Use fresh sage or rubbed sage in this healthy stuffing recipe; the ground version is too bitter.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995

total:
50 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread whole-wheat and white bread on a baking sheet and bake until lightly toasted, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place giblets and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Drain, reserving the cooking liquid. Finely chop the giblets and set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add celery and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add apples, cook for 3 minutes longer. Add the giblet-cooking liquid, sage and thyme. Reduce heat to low and simmer until the apples are tender and most of the liquid has evaporated, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and add the toasted bread, giblets and cranberries. Drizzle broth over the bread mixture and toss until evenly moistened. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees . Transfer stuffing to a lightly oiled casserole dish and cover with foil. Bake until heated through, 35 to 45 minutes. If you would like a crisp top, uncover for the last 15 minutes of baking.

Tips

Tips: If you don't have turkey giblets, omit Step 2 and substitute 3/4 cup chicken broth for the giblet-cooking liquid in Step 3; omit adding chopped giblets.

To make quick work of chopping cranberries, place whole berries in a food processor and pulse a few times until the berries are coarsely chopped.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 41.8g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 12.6g; fat 3.6g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 55.4mg; vitamin a iu 1744.5IU; vitamin c 6.4mg; folate 55.5mcg; calcium 100mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 34.8mg; potassium 254.3mg; sodium 423.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 fruit

Reviews (1)

EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2012
Very very good! I added fresh rosemary and garlic. It was very tasty! Pros: Fresh ingredients easy to prepare Cons: A little bland if you don't actually stuff in the bird Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/08/2021