Herb & Lemon Roasted Striped Bass

Fresh herbs give mild-tasting bass vibrant flavor. Pair this easy recipe with a green salad and a side of rice.

By Marge Perry
Published on April 26, 2023
Herb and Lemon Roasted Striped Bass
Photo: John Autry; Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 fillet
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 4 (6-ounce) striped bass fillets

  • 1 lemon

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place fish on pan. Grate lemon rind to measure 1 teaspoon; juice lemon to measure 1 tablespoon. Combine rind, juice, oil, thyme, oregano, salt and black pepper; drizzle mixture over fish. Bake at 425°F for 13 minutes or until desired degree of doneness.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

197 Calories
8g Fat
1g Carbs
30g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 197
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Protein 30g 60%
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 136mg 45%
Sodium 264mg 11%
Calcium 29mg 2%
Iron 2mg 8%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

