Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Herb & Lemon Roasted Striped Bass 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review Fresh herbs give mild-tasting bass vibrant flavor. Pair this easy recipe with a green salad and a side of rice. By Marge Perry Published on April 26, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: John Autry; Styling: Mindi Shapiro Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 1 fillet Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 (6-ounce) striped bass fillets 1 lemon 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place fish on pan. Grate lemon rind to measure 1 teaspoon; juice lemon to measure 1 tablespoon. Combine rind, juice, oil, thyme, oregano, salt and black pepper; drizzle mixture over fish. Bake at 425°F for 13 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 197 Calories 8g Fat 1g Carbs 30g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 197 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Protein 30g 60% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 136mg 45% Sodium 264mg 11% Calcium 29mg 2% Iron 2mg 8% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved