Easy Bistro Chicken

This Italian-inspired chicken dish is a one-pot meal your family is sure to love.  Serve over hot cooked macaroni or cavatappi pasta.

By
EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Test Kitchen

The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes.

Published on April 21, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans.

Easy Bistro Chicken
Active Time:
1 hrs 5 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

  • 4 (6-ounce) chicken breast halves, skinned

  • 4 chicken thighs (about 1 pound), skinned

  • 4 chicken drumsticks (about 1 pound), skinned

  • 2 cups chopped onion

  • 4 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 cup chopped celery

  • ½ cup chopped fresh basil

  • ½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

  • ½ cup red wine vinegar

  • ¼ cup sliced green olives

  • ¼ cup capers

  • 1 tablespoon sugar

  • Dash of ground red pepper

  • 2 bay leaves

  • 1 (28-ounce) can Italian-style tomatoes, undrained and chopped

  • 8 cups hot cooked macaroni or cavatappi

  • Parsley sprigs (optional)

Directions

  1. Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken breast halves to pan; sauté 2 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Remove from pan. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and remaining chicken pieces; sauté 2 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Remove chicken from pan.

  2. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in pan. Add onion and garlic; sauté 5 minutes. Add celery; sauté 5 minutes. Add basil, parsley, vinegar, olives, capers, sugar, red pepper, bay leaves and tomatoes. Return chicken to pan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes.

  3. Uncover and simmer 25 minutes or until chicken is tender. Discard bay leaves. Serve with pasta. Garnish with parsley sprigs, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

406 Calories
8g Fat
44g Carbs
38g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 406
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 44g 16%
Protein 38g 76%
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 99mg 33%
Sodium 663mg 29%
Calcium 79mg 6%
Iron 4mg 22%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

