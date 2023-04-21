Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Main Dish Recipes Easy Bistro Chicken 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review This Italian-inspired chicken dish is a one-pot meal your family is sure to love. Serve over hot cooked macaroni or cavatappi pasta. By EatingWell Test Kitchen EatingWell Test Kitchen The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 21, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Oxmoor House Active Time: 1 hrs 5 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 5 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided 4 (6-ounce) chicken breast halves, skinned 4 chicken thighs (about 1 pound), skinned 4 chicken drumsticks (about 1 pound), skinned 2 cups chopped onion 4 garlic cloves, minced 1 cup chopped celery ½ cup chopped fresh basil ½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley ½ cup red wine vinegar ¼ cup sliced green olives ¼ cup capers 1 tablespoon sugar Dash of ground red pepper 2 bay leaves 1 (28-ounce) can Italian-style tomatoes, undrained and chopped 8 cups hot cooked macaroni or cavatappi Parsley sprigs (optional) Directions Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken breast halves to pan; sauté 2 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Remove from pan. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and remaining chicken pieces; sauté 2 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Remove chicken from pan. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in pan. Add onion and garlic; sauté 5 minutes. Add celery; sauté 5 minutes. Add basil, parsley, vinegar, olives, capers, sugar, red pepper, bay leaves and tomatoes. Return chicken to pan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes. Uncover and simmer 25 minutes or until chicken is tender. Discard bay leaves. Serve with pasta. Garnish with parsley sprigs, if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 406 Calories 8g Fat 44g Carbs 38g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 406 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 44g 16% Protein 38g 76% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 99mg 33% Sodium 663mg 29% Calcium 79mg 6% Iron 4mg 22% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved