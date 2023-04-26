Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Pizza Recipes Chicken Pizza 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review Chicken, sweet Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, fontina cheese, and sliced red bell pepper are just a few of the ingredients we used to dress this dish up this homemade chicken pizza. By Julianna Grimes Published on April 26, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Johnny Autry; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Active Time: 40 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Yield: Serves 6 (serving size: 2 slices) Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (12-ounce) portion fresh pizza dough 2 ½ tablespoons olive oil, divided 2 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cubed 1 (4-ounce) link sweet Italian sausage, casing removed ¼ cup vertically sliced onion 4 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced 1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic 2 teaspoons cornmeal 4 ounces fontina cheese, shredded 1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced ¾ teaspoon crushed red pepper 2 tablespoons chopped parsley 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme Directions Let dough rest, covered, at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 450°F. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, chicken, and sausage; sauté 5 minutes. Remove mixture from pan. Add 1 tablespoon oil to pan; swirl. Add onion, mushrooms and garlic; sauté 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Punch dough down. Sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Roll dough out to a 14-inch circle on baking sheet. Brush dough with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with 2 ounces cheese. Arrange chicken mixture, vegetable mixture and bell pepper over cheese, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Top with remaining cheese and crushed red pepper. Bake at 450°F for 20 minutes or until golden. Sprinkle with herbs. Cut into slices. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 414 Calories 19g Fat 34g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Calories 414 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 34g 12% Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 64mg 21% Sodium 641mg 28% Calcium 154mg 12% Iron 3mg 17% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved