Chicken Pizza

Chicken, sweet Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, fontina cheese, and sliced red bell pepper are just a few of the ingredients we used to dress this dish up this homemade chicken pizza.

By Julianna Grimes
Published on April 26, 2023
Photo: Johnny Autry; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl
Active Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 2 slices)
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) portion fresh pizza dough

  • 2 ½ tablespoons olive oil, divided

  • 2 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cubed

  • 1 (4-ounce) link sweet Italian sausage, casing removed

  • ¼ cup vertically sliced onion

  • 4 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic

  • 2 teaspoons cornmeal

  • 4 ounces fontina cheese, shredded

  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced

  • ¾ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

Directions

  1. Let dough rest, covered, at room temperature for 30 minutes.

  2. Preheat oven to 450°F.

  3. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, chicken, and sausage; sauté 5 minutes. Remove mixture from pan. Add 1 tablespoon oil to pan; swirl. Add onion, mushrooms and garlic; sauté 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

  4. Punch dough down. Sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Roll dough out to a 14-inch circle on baking sheet. Brush dough with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with 2 ounces cheese. Arrange chicken mixture, vegetable mixture and bell pepper over cheese, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Top with remaining cheese and crushed red pepper. Bake at 450°F for 20 minutes or until golden. Sprinkle with herbs. Cut into slices.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

414 Calories
19g Fat
34g Carbs
26g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Calories 414
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 34g 12%
Protein 26g 52%
Total Fat 19g 24%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 64mg 21%
Sodium 641mg 28%
Calcium 154mg 12%
Iron 3mg 17%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

