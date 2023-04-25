Crispy Fish with Lemon-Dill Sauce

4.0
(1)
Add your rating & review

Panko is the secret ingredient that makes these crispy, oven-fried fish fillets a family favorite. The lemon-dill sauce is the perfect compliment and great for dipping. For sustainability reasons, be sure to choose Alaskan cod, or substitute halibut or even tilapia.

By Adeena Sussman
Published on April 25, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Crispy Fish with Lemon-Dill Sauce
Photo: Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free High-Protein Nut-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 large egg whites, lightly beaten

  • 1 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)

  • ½ teaspoon paprika

  • ¾ teaspoon onion powder

  • ¾ teaspoon garlic powder

  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless cod fillets

  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

  • teaspoon salt

  • Cooking spray

  • ¼ cup canola mayonnaise (such as Hellmann's)

  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped dill pickle

  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill

  • Lemon wedges

Directions

  1. Preheat broiler to high.

  2. Place egg whites in a shallow dish. Combine panko, paprika, onion powder and garlic powder in a shallow dish. Sprinkle fish evenly with pepper and salt. Dip each fillet in egg white, then dredge in panko mixture; place on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Broil 4 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.

  3. Combine mayonnaise, pickle, lemon juice and dill. Serve with fish and lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

245 Calories
5g Fat
12g Carbs
35g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 245
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 12g 4%
Protein 35g 70%
Total Fat 5g 6%
Cholesterol 63mg 21%
Sodium 580mg 25%
Calcium 18mg 1%
Iron 1mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Pan-Fried Bass
Pan-Fried Bass
20 mins
ck-Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Butter-Chive Pasta Image
Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Butter-Chive Pasta
25 mins
Easy Baked Fish Fillets
Easy Baked Fish Fillets
30 mins
MR_051019_ClassicCrabCakes208.jpg
Classic Crab Cakes
25 mins
Sea Bass with Citrus Salsa on a white plate
Sea Bass with Citrus Salsa
20 mins
Broiled Salmon With Lemon on a white plate for serving
Broiled Salmon with Lemon
30 mins
Summer Chicken Parmesan on a white plate
Summer Chicken Parmesan
20 mins
Blackened Catfish on a black plate with rice and lemon
A Simple Recipe for Blackened Catfish
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Shrimp Po'Boys with Remoulade Slaw
Air-Fryer Shrimp Po'Boys with Rémoulade Slaw
30 mins
Crispy Fish Taco Bowls
21 Healthy Recipes for Sustainable Fish and Seafood
a recipe photo of the Baked Chicken Parmesan
Baked Chicken Parmesan
35 mins
a recipe photo of the Copycat Chick-Fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich served on a plate
Copycat Chick-fil-A Fried Cauliflower Sandwich
8 hrs 55 mins
Air-Fryer Beer-Battered Fish
You Just Got an Air Fryer—Here Are 20 High-Protein Recipes to Make First
a recipe photo of Slow-Cooker Wings served on a plate with sauce and green onions
11 Healthy Wing Recipes to Make on Super Bowl Sunday
a recipe photo of Crispy Baked Catfish with sauce and lemon beside it
Crispy Baked Catfish
25 mins
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Pistachio-Crusted Sea Bass served on a platter with greens
Air-Fryer Pistachio-Crusted Sea Bass
30 mins