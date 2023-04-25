Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Crispy Fish with Lemon-Dill Sauce 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review Panko is the secret ingredient that makes these crispy, oven-fried fish fillets a family favorite. The lemon-dill sauce is the perfect compliment and great for dipping. For sustainability reasons, be sure to choose Alaskan cod, or substitute halibut or even tilapia. By Adeena Sussman Published on April 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 large egg whites, lightly beaten 1 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs) ½ teaspoon paprika ¾ teaspoon onion powder ¾ teaspoon garlic powder 4 (6-ounce) skinless cod fillets 1 teaspoon black pepper ⅜ teaspoon salt Cooking spray ¼ cup canola mayonnaise (such as Hellmann's) 2 tablespoons finely chopped dill pickle 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice 1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill Lemon wedges Directions Preheat broiler to high. Place egg whites in a shallow dish. Combine panko, paprika, onion powder and garlic powder in a shallow dish. Sprinkle fish evenly with pepper and salt. Dip each fillet in egg white, then dredge in panko mixture; place on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Broil 4 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Combine mayonnaise, pickle, lemon juice and dill. Serve with fish and lemon wedges. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 245 Calories 5g Fat 12g Carbs 35g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 245 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 12g 4% Protein 35g 70% Total Fat 5g 6% Cholesterol 63mg 21% Sodium 580mg 25% Calcium 18mg 1% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved