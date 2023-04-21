Healthy Cookie & Dessert Recipes Healthy Cookie Recipes Healthy Bar & Brownie Recipes Healthy Brownie Recipes Classic Fudge-Walnut Brownies 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review These fudge-walnut brownies are so decadent tasting, you won't believe that they're lower in fat than traditional brownies. To ensure a nice fudgy texture, take care not to overbake. Large chocolate chunks create big, luxurious pockets of melty chocolate in the brownies, but you can always substitute chocolate chips. By Maureen Callahan Published on April 21, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Oxmoor House Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 20 Nutrition Profile: Low Sodium Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¾ cup all-purpose flour 1 cup granulated sugar ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder ½ cup packed brown sugar ½ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 1 cup bittersweet chocolate chunks, divided ⅓ cup fat-free milk 6 tablespoons butter, melted 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 large eggs, lightly beaten ½ cup chopped walnuts, divided Cooking spray Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, brown sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Combine 1/2 cup chocolate and milk in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave at HIGH 1 minute, stirring after 30 seconds. Stir in butter, vanilla and eggs. Add milk mixture, 1/2 cup chocolate and 1/4 cup nuts to flour mixture; stir to combine. Pour the batter into a 9-inch square metal baking pan coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup nuts. Bake at 350°F for 19 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs clinging. Cool in the pan on a rack. Cut into squares. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 186 Calories 9g Fat 25g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 20 Calories 186 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 25g 9% Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 30mg 10% Sodium 74mg 3% Calcium 23mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved