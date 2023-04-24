Baked Flounder with Fresh Lemon Pepper

5.0
(1)
Add your rating & review

For this baked flounder recipe, use fresh lemon, good olive oil, freshly ground peppercorns and garlic, and you'll never look at lemon pepper the same again. Serve with steamed asparagus.

By Lorrie Hulston Corvin
Published on April 24, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Baked Flounder with Fresh Lemon Pepper
Photo: Oxmoor House
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons grated lemon rind (about 3 lemons)

  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 ¼ teaspoons black peppercorns, crushed

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 4 (6-ounce) flounder fillets

  • Cooking spray

  • Lemon wedges (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

  2. Combine grated lemon, olive oil, peppercorns, salt and garlic in a small bowl. Place fillets on a jelly roll pan coated with cooking spray. Rub garlic mixture evenly over fillets. Bake at 425°F for 8 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

189 Calories
5g Fat
1g Carbs
32g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 189
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Protein 32g 64%
Total Fat 5g 6%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 82mg 27%
Sodium 432mg 19%
Calcium 39mg 3%
Iron 1mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Updated by Lorrie Hulston Corvin
Related Articles
Easy Baked Fish Fillets
Easy Baked Fish Fillets
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn Pepper Salsa
These 30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos Are Perfect for Busy Weeknights
30 mins
Sea Bass with Citrus Salsa on a white plate
Sea Bass with Citrus Salsa
20 mins
Blackened Catfish on a black plate with rice and lemon
A Simple Recipe for Blackened Catfish
30 mins
Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus
Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus
40 mins
grilled red snapper
Grilled Red Snapper
15 mins
a recipe photo of the Ginger White Fish & Cabbage
Ginger White Fish & Cabbage
25 mins
a recipe photo of Crispy Baked Catfish with sauce and lemon beside it
Crispy Baked Catfish
25 mins
Blackened Salmon
Blackened Salmon
15 mins
Lemon and Panko Crusted Salmon
Lemon & Panko-Crusted Salmon
20 mins
Miso Baked Salmon
Miso Baked Salmon
50 mins
8087851.jpg
Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes
30 mins
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled Fish Tacos
50 mins
5551225.jpg
Herby Cod with Roasted Tomatoes
15 mins
Walnut Rosemary Crusted Salmon
Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon
20 mins
7459542.jpg
Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken
20 mins