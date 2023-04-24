Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Baked Flounder with Fresh Lemon Pepper 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review For this baked flounder recipe, use fresh lemon, good olive oil, freshly ground peppercorns and garlic, and you'll never look at lemon pepper the same again. Serve with steamed asparagus. By Lorrie Hulston Corvin Published on April 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Oxmoor House Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons grated lemon rind (about 3 lemons) 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil 1 ¼ teaspoons black peppercorns, crushed ½ teaspoon salt 2 garlic cloves, minced 4 (6-ounce) flounder fillets Cooking spray Lemon wedges (optional) Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Combine grated lemon, olive oil, peppercorns, salt and garlic in a small bowl. Place fillets on a jelly roll pan coated with cooking spray. Rub garlic mixture evenly over fillets. Bake at 425°F for 8 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 189 Calories 5g Fat 1g Carbs 32g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 189 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Protein 32g 64% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 82mg 27% Sodium 432mg 19% Calcium 39mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Updated by Lorrie Hulston Corvin