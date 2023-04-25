Healthy Recipes Healthy Soup Recipes Sausage & Kidney Bean Soup Be the first to rate & review! Sausage, kidney beans and vegetables make this 30-minute soup a filling dinner in a bowl. By EatingWell Test Kitchen EatingWell Test Kitchen The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Pasta Fagioli Soup. Photo: Lee Harrelson Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 5 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 12 ounces Santa Fe chicken sausage, halved lengthwise and sliced (such as Amy's) 3 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth ½ cup uncooked small seashell pasta 2 cups coarsely chopped zucchini (about 2 small zucchini) 1 (14.5-ounce) can stewed tomatoes, undrained 1 teaspoon dried basil 1 teaspoon dried oregano 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained ⅓ cup (about 1 1/2 ounces) shredded Asiago cheese Directions Heat a large saucepan over high heat. Add sausage; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add broth and pasta; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 4 minutes. Add zucchini and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 2 minutes. Stir in basil, oregano and beans; cover and simmer for 3 minutes or until pasta and zucchini are tender. Sprinkle with cheese. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 319 Calories 9g Fat 40g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 5 Calories 319 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 40g 15% Protein 22g 44% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 56mg 19% Sodium 858mg 37% Calcium 56mg 4% Iron 4mg 22% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved