We might be a little biased, but we think this is the best lobster roll recipe of all time. This is the classic New England lobster roll recipe: a basic hot dog bun filled with lobster salad. There are no fancy seasonings here; the lobster is showcased in a simple mayonnaise dressing. This salad is also great over greens for a main dish.

By
EatingWell Test Kitchen
Eating Well Bio Page
EatingWell Test Kitchen

The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Lobster Roll
Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Mary Catherine Muir
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free High-Protein Nut-Free
Ingredients

  • 4 cups cooked lobster meat, cut into bite-size pieces

  • ½ cup low-fat mayonnaise

  • ¼ cup chopped green onions

  • 1 tablespoon chopped celery

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • Dash hot sauce

  • 4 hot dog buns

Directions

  1. Combine lobster, mayonnaise, green onion, celery, lemon juice, salt and hot sauce in a medium bowl. Spoon 3/4 cup salad into each bun.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

352 Calories
5g Fat
31g Carbs
42g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 352
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 31g 11%
Protein 42g 84%
Total Fat 5g 6%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 136mg 45%
Sodium 1516mg 66%
Calcium 175mg 13%
Iron 2mg 11%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

