Lobster Roll 5.0 (1) We might be a little biased, but we think this is the best lobster roll recipe of all time. This is the classic New England lobster roll recipe: a basic hot dog bun filled with lobster salad. There are no fancy seasonings here; the lobster is showcased in a simple mayonnaise dressing. This salad is also great over greens for a main dish. Published on April 26, 2023 Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Ingredients 4 cups cooked lobster meat, cut into bite-size pieces ½ cup low-fat mayonnaise ¼ cup chopped green onions 1 tablespoon chopped celery 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice ½ teaspoon salt Dash hot sauce 4 hot dog buns Directions Combine lobster, mayonnaise, green onion, celery, lemon juice, salt and hot sauce in a medium bowl. Spoon 3/4 cup salad into each bun. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 352 Calories 5g Fat 31g Carbs 42g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 352 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 31g 11% Protein 42g 84% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 136mg 45% Sodium 1516mg 66% Calcium 175mg 13% Iron 2mg 11%