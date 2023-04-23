Healthy Recipes Healthy Appetizer Recipes Spinach & Artichoke Dip 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review A go-to appetizer for parties, this spinach and artichoke dip has all the creamy-inside, brown-and-crispy-on-top texture and cheesy taste that makes dips like this appealing, but with less calories and fat. By Krista Ackerbloom Montgomery Published on April 23, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 22 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup fat-free sour cream ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 3 garlic cloves, minced 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry 1 (8-ounce) block 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened 1 (8-ounce) block fat-free cream cheese, softened 6 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided (about 1 1/2 cups) 1 ounce fresh Parmesan cheese, grated and divided (about 1/4 cup) Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine sour cream, ground pepper, garlic, artichoke hearts, spinach and cream cheese in a large bowl, stirring until well-blended. Add 4 ounces (1 cup) mozzarella and 2 tablespoons Parmesan; stir well. Spoon mixture into a broiler-safe 1 1/2-quart glass or ceramic baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella and remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan. Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Preheat broiler to high (leave dish in oven). Broil dip for 3 minutes or until cheese is lightly browned. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 75 Calories 4g Fat 4g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 22 Calories 75 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Sodium 216mg 9% Calcium 150mg 12% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved