Baked Oatmeal 5.0 (1) This baked oatmeal is a mix between an oatmeal bar and traditional creamy breakfast oatmeal for an unexpected morning treat. There are so many different ways to add a little something extra to this recipe: Add fresh fruit like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. Add toasted coconut flakes. Add chocolate chips for chocolate lovers. You could also add extra nuts and seeds. Published on April 26, 2023 Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 5 Nutrition Profile: Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Soy-Free Vegetarian Ingredients 2 cups uncooked quick-cooking oats ½ cup packed brown sugar ⅓ cup raisins 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 ½ cups fat-free milk ½ cup applesauce 2 tablespoons butter, melted 1 large egg, beaten Cooking spray Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine oats, brown sugar, raisins, walnuts and baking powder in a medium bowl. Combine the milk, applesauce, butter and egg in a separate medium bowl. Add milk mixture to oat mixture; stir well. Pour oat mixture into an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375°F for 20 minutes. Serve warm. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 281 Calories 8g Fat 49g Carbs 7g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 5 Calories 281 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 49g 18% Protein 7g 14% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 47mg 16% Sodium 171mg 7% Calcium 148mg 11% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.