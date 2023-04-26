Baked Oatmeal

This baked oatmeal is a mix between an oatmeal bar and traditional creamy breakfast oatmeal for an unexpected morning treat. There are so many different ways to add a little something extra to this recipe: Add fresh fruit like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. Add toasted coconut flakes. Add chocolate chips for chocolate lovers. You could also add extra nuts and seeds. 

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Test Kitchen

The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters.

Published on April 26, 2023
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Profile:
Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 2 cups uncooked quick-cooking oats

  • ½ cup packed brown sugar

  • cup raisins

  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts

  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

  • 1 ½ cups fat-free milk

  • ½ cup applesauce

  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted

  • 1 large egg, beaten

  • Cooking spray

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

  2. Combine oats, brown sugar, raisins, walnuts and baking powder in a medium bowl. Combine the milk, applesauce, butter and egg in a separate medium bowl. Add milk mixture to oat mixture; stir well. Pour oat mixture into an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375°F for 20 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

281 Calories
8g Fat
49g Carbs
7g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 5
Calories 281
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 49g 18%
Protein 7g 14%
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 47mg 16%
Sodium 171mg 7%
Calcium 148mg 11%
Iron 1mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

