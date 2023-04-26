Easy Refrigerator Pickles

Don't let your cucumbers go bad or freeze in the fridge. Refrigerator pickles are easy to make, and there's no need for kettle steamers, special jars, and vacuum-tight lids. Make an extra batch to top off grilled burgers, diced for fresh tartar sauce, as the perfect side to a simple sandwich or just a quick, tangy snack. The pickling liquid can be used with other vegetables as well such as beets, onions and carrots depending on the season. Plus, unlike store-bought pickles, these scrumptious homemade pickles are low in sodium.

By Kathleen Kanen
Published on April 26, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Easy Refrigerator Pickles
Photo: Randy Mayor
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
4 days
Yield:
7 cups
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Low Carbohydrate Low Fat Low Sodium Low-Calorie Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 6 cups thinly sliced pickling cucumbers (about 2 pounds)

  • 2 cups thinly sliced onion

  • 1 ½ cups white vinegar

  • ¾ cup sugar

  • ¾ teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon mustard seeds

  • ½ teaspoon celery seeds

  • ½ teaspoon ground turmeric

  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Directions

  1. Place 3 cups cucumber in a medium glass bowl; top with 1 cup onion. Repeat procedure with the remaining 3 cups cucumber and remaining 1 cup onion.

  2. Combine vinegar, sugar, salt, mustard seeds, celery seeds, turmeric, crushed red pepper, black pepper and garlic in a small saucepan; stir well. Bring to a boil; cook 1 minute. Pour over cucumber mixture; let cool. Cover and chill at least 4 days. Pickles may be stored in the refrigerator for up to one month.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

28 Calories
7g Carbs
Nutrition Facts
Calories 28
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 7g 3%
Sodium 64mg 3%
Calcium 7mg 1%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

