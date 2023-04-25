20-Minute Chicken Enchiladas

Quick tip: While the sauce cooks, shred the chicken. For a spicy kick, top with chopped jalapeños.

By
Adam Hickman
Adam Hickman

Adam Hickman spent nearly a decade developing, testing and refining thousands of recipes for various Dotdash Meredith brands, including Real Simple, Food & Wine and EatingWell. This involved evaluating recipes using ESHA (a nutritional analysis software) and adjusting them as needed to meet nutritional standards.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
20-Minute Chicken Enchiladas
Photo: Caitlin Bensel
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 cup prechopped onion

  • 1 cup unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson)

  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

  • 1 ½ tablespoons chili powder

  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin

  • ¾ teaspoon garlic powder

  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 1 (15-ounce) can unsalted tomato sauce

  • 3 cups shredded skinless, boneless rotisserie chicken breast (about 15 ounces)

  • 1 (15-ounce) can unsalted black beans, rinsed and drained

  • 12 (6-inch) corn tortillas

  • Cooking spray

  • 3 ounces preshredded 4-cheese Mexican blend cheese (about 3/4 cup)

  • 1 cup chopped tomato

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

  • 6 tablespoons sour cream

Directions

  1. Preheat broiler to high.

  2. Combine onion, chicken stock, flour, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, crushed red pepper, salt and tomato sauce in a medium saucepan; stir with a whisk. Bring to a boil over high heat; cook 2 minutes or until thickened. Reserve 1 1/2 cups sauce mixture. Add chicken and beans to pan; cook 2 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly heated.

  3. Stack tortillas; wrap stack in damp paper towels and microwave at HIGH for 25 seconds. Spoon about 1/3 cup chicken mixture in center of each tortilla; roll up. Arrange tortillas, seam sides down, in bottom of a 13 x 9-inch glass or ceramic baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with reserved sauce and cheese. Broil 3 minutes or until cheese is lightly browned and sauce is bubbly. Top with tomato and cilantro. Serve with sour cream.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

374 Calories
13g Fat
31g Carbs
31g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 374
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 31g 11%
Protein 31g 62%
Total Fat 13g 17%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 100mg 33%
Sodium 569mg 25%
Calcium 189mg 15%
Iron 2mg 11%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

