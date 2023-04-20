Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Easy Baked Fish Fillets 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review Looking for a simple fish dinner? Skip the frozen fillets and try this easy recipe for baked, fresh fish fillets. With little prep involved, this is a great last-minute, easy dinner for the family. Any firm white fish works well. The breading is not too overwhelming, but adds a delicious crunch. Serve it with leafy greens or thinly sliced oven-baked potatoes. By Jane Doerfer Published on April 20, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Randy Mayor Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy High-Protein Low Carbohydrate Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ pounds cod Cooking spray 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice 1 tablespoon light mayonnaise ⅛ teaspoon onion powder ⅛ teaspoon black pepper ½ cup fresh breadcrumbs 1 ½ tablespoons butter or stick margarine, melted 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley Directions Preheat oven to 425°. Place fish in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Combine lime juice, mayonnaise, onion powder, and pepper in a small bowl, and spread over fish. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs; drizzle with butter. Bake at 425° for 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Sprinkle with parsley. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 223 Calories 8g Fat 5g Carbs 34g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 223 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Protein 34g 68% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 84mg 28% Sodium 223mg 10% Calcium 56mg 4% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved