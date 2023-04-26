Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Beef Recipes Thyme & Garlic Pot Roast with Potatoes & Carrots 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review If you're looking for a traditional pot roast recipe, try this 5-star, no-fail version. Cuts of beef that perform well for pot roasting go by many different names: Blade roast, cross-rib roast (or shoulder clod), seven-bone pot roast, arm pot roast and boneless chuck roast are all acceptable cuts. Make this pot roast on a cold, rainy day for a cozy dinner that the whole family will love. By Jeanne Thiel Kelley Published on April 26, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 3 hrs Servings: 10 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 teaspoon olive oil 1 (3-pound) boneless chuck roast, trimmed 1 teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 cups coarsely chopped onion 1 cup dry red wine 4 thyme sprigs 3 garlic cloves, chopped 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium beef broth 1 bay leaf 4 large carrots, peeled and cut diagonally into 1-inch pieces 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces Fresh thyme leaves (optional) Directions Preheat oven to 350ºF. Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chuck roast with salt and pepper. Add roast to pan; cook 5 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Remove roast from pan. Add onion to pan; sauté 8 minutes or until tender. Return browned roast to pan. Add the red wine, thyme sprigs, chopped garlic, beef broth and bay leaf to pan; bring to a simmer. Cover pan and bake at 350°F for 1 1/2 hours or until the roast is almost tender. Add carrots and potatoes to pan. Cover and bake an additional 1 hour or until vegetables are tender. Remove thyme sprigs and bay leaf from pan; discard. Shred meat with 2 forks. Serve roast with vegetable mixture and cooking liquid. Garnish with thyme leaves, if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 307 Calories 10g Fat 24g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 307 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Protein 29g 58% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 85mg 28% Sodium 340mg 15% Calcium 34mg 3% Iron 4mg 22% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved