Scallops with Lemon-Basil Sauce

5.0
(1)
Large sea scallops are great for a fast and filling protein source any night of the week. They can be seared or sautéed and then added to salads and pastas or served solo as an entrée. Their mild taste and universal appeal make them a good host for complex flavors. Look for dry-packed sea scallops at your local seafood market. They haven't been soaked in a liquid solution, which increases their weight and sodium content.

By
EatingWell Test Kitchen
Eating Well Bio Page
EatingWell Test Kitchen

The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Scallops with Lemon-Basil Sauce
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 large lemon

  • 1 ½ pounds large sea scallops

  • ¼ teaspoon salt, divided

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

  • 1 tablespoon butter, divided

  • ¾ cup dry white wine

  • 1 tablespoon water

  • ½ teaspoon cornstarch

  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh basil

Directions

  1. Finely grate lemon rind, reserving 1/4 teaspoon. Squeeze lemon, reserving 2 tablespoons juice. Pat scallops dry with paper towels.

  2. Sprinkle scallops with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Melt 2 teaspoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add scallops; cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until done. Remove scallops from pan; keep warm.

  3. Add wine and reserved lemon juice to pan, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 2 minutes, stirring to loosen browned bits from bottom of pan. Combine water and cornstarch; add to pan. Cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes or until sauce begins to thicken. Add reserved lemon rind, remaining 1 teaspoon butter, remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper and basil. Remove from heat. Serve over scallops.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

185 Calories
4g Fat
7g Carbs
29g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 185
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 7g 3%
Protein 29g 58%
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 64mg 21%
Sodium 447mg 19%
Calcium 51mg 4%
Iron 1mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

