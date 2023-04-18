Classic Crab Cakes

4.0
(1)
The sweet, clean flavor of crab shines in this recipe for Classic Crab Cakes. This light but filling seafood staple mainly relies on ingredients that are already in your fridge and pantry and comes together in less than half an hour. We've also included a salmon variation if you're not in the mood for crab. 

By Christine Burns Rudalevige
Published on April 18, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

MR_051019_ClassicCrabCakes208.jpg
Photo: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Tori Cox and Gordon Sawyer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free High-Protein Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs), divided

  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped green onions

  • 2 tablespoons canola mayonnaise

  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

  • ½ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

  • ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

  • teaspoon kosher salt

  • teaspoon ground red pepper

  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten

  • 8 ounces lump crabmeat, shell pieces removed

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 lemon, quartered

Directions

  1. Combine 1/3 cup panko, parsley, green onion, mayonnaise, lemon juice mustard, Old Bay seasoning, Worcestershire, salt, pepper and egg in a large bowl, stirring well. Add crab; stir gently just until combined. Place remaining 1/3 cup panko in a shallow dish. Using wet hands, shape crab mixture into 4 equal balls. Coat balls in the remaining panko. Gently flatten balls to form 4 (4-inch) patties.

  2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add patties; cook 3 minutes on each side or until golden. Serve with lemon wedges.

Variation to Try

Prepare Classic Crab Cakes recipe, substituting 8 ounces cooked, flaked salmon for the crab. Serves 4 (serving size: 1 salmon cake and 1 lemon wedge) calories 210; fat 11 g (sat 4g); sodium 307 mg

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

181 Calories
8g Fat
16g Carbs
16g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 181
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 16g 6%
Protein 16g 32%
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 107mg 36%
Sodium 482mg 21%
Calcium 70mg 5%
Iron 1mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

