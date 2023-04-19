Healthy Recipes Healthy Sauce & Condiment Recipes White Wine Sauce 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review This delicate white wine sauce uses dry white vine, chicken broth and a splash of white wine vinegar. Serve over pan-seared chicken breast or fish. By EatingWell Test Kitchen EatingWell Test Kitchen The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Yield: 6 tablespoons Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Low Carbohydrate Low Sodium Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Cooking spray ⅓ cup finely chopped onion ½ cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth ¼ cup dry white wine 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar 2 tablespoons butter 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh chives Directions Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add finely chopped onion to pan; sauté 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in chicken broth, white wine and white wine vinegar; bring to a boil. Cook until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat; stir in butter and fresh chives. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 59 Calories 6g Fat 2g Carbs Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Calories 59 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Sodium 90mg 4% Calcium 8mg 1% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved