White Wine Sauce

This delicate white wine sauce uses dry white vine, chicken broth and a splash of white wine vinegar. Serve over pan-seared chicken breast or fish.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Published on April 19, 2023
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
White Wine Sauce
Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro
Prep Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Yield:
6 tablespoons
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Low Carbohydrate Low Sodium Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • Cooking spray

  • cup finely chopped onion

  • ½ cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth

  • ¼ cup dry white wine

  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

  • 2 tablespoons butter

  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh chives

Directions

  1. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add finely chopped onion to pan; sauté 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in chicken broth, white wine and white wine vinegar; bring to a boil. Cook until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat; stir in butter and fresh chives.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

59 Calories
6g Fat
2g Carbs
Nutrition Facts
Calories 59
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Sodium 90mg 4%
Calcium 8mg 1%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

