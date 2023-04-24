Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Casserole Recipes Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body. By Carolyn Tesini Published on April 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (12-ounce) package steam-in-bag broccoli florets 1 tablespoon canola oil 1 cup prechopped onion 2 (8-ounce) packages presliced mushrooms 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 ½ cups fat-free milk 12 ounces chopped skinless, boneless rotisserie chicken breast (about 3 cups) ½ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt ¼ cup canola mayonnaise ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon salt 2 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup) 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup) Directions Preheat broiler. Prepare broccoli in microwave according to package directions. Heat a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add onion and mushrooms; cook 12 minutes or until mushrooms brown and liquid evaporates, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle mushroom mixture with flour; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in milk. Bring to a boil; cook 3 minutes or until thick and bubbly. Stir in broccoli and chicken; cook 1 minute. Remove pan from heat. Stir in yogurt, mayonnaise, pepper, and salt. Top evenly with cheeses; broil 2 minutes. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 277 Calories 12g Fat 15g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 277 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Protein 29g 58% Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 66mg 22% Sodium 547mg 24% Calcium 253mg 19% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved