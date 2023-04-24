Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Chili Recipes Fast Chicken Chili Be the first to rate & review! This quickie chili comes together in a flash, making it ideal for busy weeknights. Stirring mashed cannellini beans into the chili adds body. You could also use navy or pinto beans. By Phoebe Wu Published on April 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Mary Britton Senseney/Wonderful Machine; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon canola oil 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces ¾ teaspoon salt, divided ½ cup vertically sliced onion 2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic 2 teaspoons ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground coriander ½ teaspoon dried oregano ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper 3 cups no-salt-added canned cannellini beans, rinsed and drained 1 cup water 2 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chiles, undrained and divided 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, lower-sodium chicken broth ¼ cup cilantro leaves 1 lime, cut into 8 wedges Directions Heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add oil. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add chicken; sauté 4 minutes. Add onion, garlic, cumin, coriander, oregano and red pepper; sauté 3 minutes. Add 2 cups beans, water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 can chiles and broth; bring to a boil. Mash 1 cup beans and 1 can chiles in a bowl. Add to soup; simmer 5 minutes. Serve with cilantro and lime. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 189 Calories 4g Fat 15g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 189 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Protein 22g 44% Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 44mg 15% Sodium 624mg 27% Calcium 67mg 5% Iron 3mg 17% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved