Fast Chicken Chili

Be the first to rate & review!

This quickie chili comes together in a flash, making it ideal for busy weeknights. Stirring mashed cannellini beans into the chili adds body. You could also use navy or pinto beans.

By Phoebe Wu
Published on April 24, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Fast Chicken Chili
Photo: Mary Britton Senseney/Wonderful Machine; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil

  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

  • ¾ teaspoon salt, divided

  • ½ cup vertically sliced onion

  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic

  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin

  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander

  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano

  • ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper

  • 3 cups no-salt-added canned cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

  • 1 cup water

  • 2 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chiles, undrained and divided

  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, lower-sodium chicken broth

  • ¼ cup cilantro leaves

  • 1 lime, cut into 8 wedges

Directions

  1. Heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add oil. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add chicken; sauté 4 minutes. Add onion, garlic, cumin, coriander, oregano and red pepper; sauté 3 minutes. Add 2 cups beans, water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 can chiles and broth; bring to a boil.

  2. Mash 1 cup beans and 1 can chiles in a bowl. Add to soup; simmer 5 minutes. Serve with cilantro and lime.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

189 Calories
4g Fat
15g Carbs
22g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 189
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Protein 22g 44%
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 44mg 15%
Sodium 624mg 27%
Calcium 67mg 5%
Iron 3mg 17%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
White Chicken Chili With Avocado Cream recipe in a bowl
White Chicken Chili With Avocado Cream
1 hrs 10 mins
All-American Chili
Sausage & Kidney Bean Chili
1 hrs 40 mins
a recipe photo of the Crispy Garlic Brown Sugar Chicken Thighs
Meet Your New Favorite Chicken Dinner: Crispy Garlic-Brown Sugar Chicken Thighs
25 mins
Cod Fish Tacos
30-Day High-Protein, Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan
a recipe photo of the Turkey Chili
Turkey Chili
30 mins
a recipe photo of Slow Cooker Chicken Chili
Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili
3 hrs 25 mins
Bowl of Green Chile Chicken Posole
Green Chile Chicken Pozole
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Chicken Tortilla Soup
Best Chicken Tortilla Soup
30 mins
Southwestern Three-Bean & Barley Soup
Three-Bean & Barley Soup
2 hrs 15 mins
Chicken Tinga Rice Bowls
16 Recipes That Start with a Can of Pinto Beans
Cheesy Marinara Beans
16 One-Pot, High-Protein Vegetarian Dinners
a collage of recipe photos from 26 Chicken Soup Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
26 Chicken Soup Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Spicy Coconut Chicken Soup
Spicy Coconut Chicken Soup
1 hrs 15 mins
a recipe photo of the Basic Mashed Black Beans
Basic Mashed Black Beans
1 hrs 15 mins
a recipe photo of the Beer-Cheese Soup in a bowl with spoons beside it
22 Soups & Chilis You'll Want to Make Forever
Four Bean Pumpkin Chili
19 DASH Diet Soups to Cozy Up With This Winter 