Traditional Sweet Potato Casserole

Thanksgiving isn't complete without a homemade sweet potato casserole. Top this lightened version of a basic sweet potato casserole recipe with both marshmallows and toasted pecans.

By Alison Ashton
Published on April 26, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

  • ¾ cup packed brown sugar

  • ¼ cup butter, softened

  • 1 ½ teaspoons salt

  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ½ cup finely chopped pecans, divided

  • Cooking spray

  • 2 cups miniature marshmallows

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

  2. Place the sweet potatoes in a Dutch oven, and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes or until very tender. Drain; cool slightly.

  3. Place potatoes in a large bowl. Add sugar, butter, salt and vanilla. Mash sweet potato mixture with a potato masher. Fold in 1/4 cup pecans. Scrape potato mixture into an even layer in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup pecans; top with marshmallows. Bake at 375°F for 25 minutes or until golden.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

186 Calories
6g Fat
33g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 16
Calories 186
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 33g 12%
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 8mg 3%
Sodium 272mg 12%
Calcium 23mg 2%
Iron 1mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

