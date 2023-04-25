Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Beef Recipes Pot Roast with Potatoes & Carrots 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review While this traditional pot roast bakes with carrot, onion, and potato it creates a rich, thick broth that you'll want to spoon over mashed potatoes. By EatingWell Test Kitchen EatingWell Test Kitchen The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell Active Time: 40 mins Total Time: 3 hrs 40 mins Servings: 10 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 teaspoons olive oil 1 (4-pound) boneless chuck roast, trimmed 1 tablespoon kosher salt 1 tablespoon cracked black pepper 2 cups coarsely chopped onion 2 cups low-salt beef broth ¼ cup ketchup 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 1 cup chopped plum tomato 1 ¼ pounds small red potatoes 1 pound carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice Chopped fresh parsley (optional) Directions Preheat oven to 300°F. Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sprinkle roast with salt and pepper. Add roast to pan, browning on all sides (about 8 minutes). Remove from pan. Add onion to pan; sauté 8 minutes or until browned. Return roast to pan. Combine broth, ketchup and Worcestershire; pour over roast. Add tomato; bring to a simmer. Cover and bake at 300°F for 2 1/2 hours or until tender. Add potatoes and carrots; cover and bake an additional 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in lemon juice. Garnish with parsley, if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 290 Calories 8g Fat 20g Carbs 33g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 290 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Protein 33g 66% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 92mg 31% Sodium 756mg 33% Calcium 36mg 3% Iron 4mg 22% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved