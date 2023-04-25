Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes Healthy Hot Sandwich Recipes Steak Sandwiches with Worcestershire Mayonnaise 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review Mayonnaise, Worcestershire and whole-grain mustard combine for a tangy, slightly smoky sandwich spread. Arugula is a peppery salad green. Substitute your favorite lettuce, if you like. By Elizabeth Karmel Published on April 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Cooking spray 2 (8-ounce) boneless ribeye steaks, trimmed ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 tablespoons fat-free mayonnaise 1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 1 garlic clove, minced 8 (1-ounce) slices crusty whole-grain bread, toasted 1 cup arugula leaves Directions Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle both sides of steaks evenly with salt and pepper. Add steaks to pan; cook 4 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Let steaks stand 5 minutes. Cut steaks diagonally across grain into thin slices. Combine mayonnaise, mustard, Worcestershire and garlic in a small bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Spread about 1 tablespoon mayonnaise mixture on each of 4 slices of bread; divide steak evenly among bread slices. Top each serving with 1/4 cup arugula and 1 bread slice. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 383 Calories 16g Fat 31g Carbs 28g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 383 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 31g 11% Protein 28g 56% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 103mg 34% Sodium 688mg 30% Calcium 87mg 7% Iron 4mg 22% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved