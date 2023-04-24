Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Pasta and Noodle Recipes Baked Ziti & Summer Veggies 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review Add pops of color to this 40-minute baked ziti with summer veggies like squash, zucchini, and tomato. By Blakeslee Wright Published on April 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: John Autry and Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 ounces uncooked ziti 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 cups chopped yellow squash 1 cup chopped zucchini ½ cup chopped onion 2 cups chopped tomato 2 garlic cloves, minced 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano ¾ teaspoon salt, divided ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper ¼ cup (2 ounces) part-skim ricotta cheese 1 large egg, lightly beaten Cooking spray Directions Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain. Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan. Add squash, zucchini, and onion; sauté 5 minutes. Add tomato and garlic; sauté 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in pasta, 1/2 cup mozzarella, herbs, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Combine ricotta, remaining salt and egg. Stir into pasta mixture. Spoon into an 8-inch square glass or ceramic baking dish coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with remaining mozzarella. Bake at 400°F for 15 minutes or until bubbly and browned. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 301 Calories 12g Fat 33g Carbs 17g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 301 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 33g 12% Protein 17g 34% Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 65mg 22% Sodium 640mg 28% Calcium 291mg 22% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved