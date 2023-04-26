Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Thigh Recipes Pulled Chicken Sandwiches 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review Dinner guests are guaranteed to be impressed with this deceptively easy Pulled Chicken Sandwich recipe, which includes a seven-ingredient rub and a simple 15-minute sauce that comes together while the chicken grills. Serve on buns, over fresh greens, or on top of a baked potato for a filling dinner. By David Bonom Published on April 26, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Chicken 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar 1 teaspoon paprika ¾ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon ground chipotle chile pepper ¼ teaspoon ground ginger ⅛ teaspoon salt 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs Cooking spray Sauce 2 teaspoons canola oil ½ cup finely chopped onion 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar 1 teaspoon chili powder ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon dry mustard ¼ teaspoon ground allspice ⅛ teaspoon ground red pepper 1 cup ketchup 2 tablespoons cider vinegar Remaining ingredients 8 (1 1/2-ounce) hamburger buns, toasted 16 hamburger dill chips Directions Preheat grill to medium-high heat. To prepare chicken, combine brown sugar, paprika, cumin, chipotle chile powder, ginger and salt in a small bowl. Rub evenly over chicken. Place chicken on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; cover and grill 15 minutes or until a thermometer registers 180°F, turning occasionally. Let stand for 5 minutes. Shred with 2 forks. To prepare sauce, while chicken grills, heat canola oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook for 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1 tablespoon sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, dry mustard, allspice and ground red peppe; cook 30 seconds. Stir in ketchup and vinegar; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in chicken; cook 2 minutes. Place 1/3 cup chicken mixture on bottom half of each bun; top each with 2 pickle chips and top of bun. Make ahead The chicken and sauce can be made up to two days ahead and stored in the refrigerator. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 325 Calories 10g Fat 35g Carbs 24g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 325 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 35g 13% Protein 24g 48% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 106mg 35% Sodium 786mg 34% Calcium 99mg 8% Iron 3mg 17% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved