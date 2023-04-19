Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Breast Recipes Meyer Lemon Chicken Piccata 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review Freshen up a classic chicken dish by using Meyer lemons for the sauce. These lemons have a great tangy aroma and are sweeter and less acidic that regular lemons. By Julianna Grimes Published on April 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr Active Time: 35 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Low Carbohydrate Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 (8-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves ½ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¼ cup all-purpose flour 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided ⅓ cup sauvignon blanc or other crisp, tart white wine ½ cup fat-free, lower-sodium chicken broth ⅓ cup fresh Meyer lemon juice (about 3 lemons) 2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and drained ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley Directions Split chicken breast halves in half horizontally to form 4 cutlets. Place each cutlet between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; pound each cutlet to 1/4-inch thickness using a meat mallet or small heavy skillet. Sprinkle cutlets evenly with salt and pepper. Place flour in a shallow dish; dredge cutlets in flour. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 cutlets to pan, and sauté 2 minutes. Turn cutlets over; sauté for 1 minute. Remove the cutlets from pan. Repeat the procedure with remaining 1 tablespoon butter and 2 cutlets. Add wine to pan, and bring to a boil, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Cook for 1 minute or until liquid almost evaporates. Stir in chicken broth; bring to a boil. Cook until broth mixture is reduced to 2 tablespoons (about 4 minutes). Stir in juice and capers. Serve over chicken. Sprinkle with parsley. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 214 Calories 7g Fat 9g Carbs 28g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 214 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 9g 3% Protein 28g 56% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 81mg 27% Sodium 502mg 22% Calcium 26mg 2% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved