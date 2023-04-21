Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Cider-Roasted Chicken 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review Brining overnight in a salt-and-cider mixture makes this cider-roasted chicken recipe incredibly flavorful and moist; basting with reduced apple cider adds a hint of sweetness to the finished roasted chicken. Use tongs to carefully remove the skin from the hot chicken. By Kathryn Conrad Published on April 21, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Jan Gautro Prep Time: 1 hrs 20 mins Total Time: 11 hrs 20 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 quarts water 1 quart apple cider ¼ cup kosher salt 1 tablespoon black peppercorns 1 bay leaf 1 (6-pound) roasting chicken 2 cups apple cider 1 large onion, peeled and halved 4 flat-leaf parsley sprigs 4 garlic cloves, peeled Directions Combine water, apple cider, salt, peppercorns and bay leaf in a saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring until salt dissolves. Remove from heat; cool completely. Remove and discard giblets and neck from chicken. Rinse chicken with cold water; pat dry. Trim excess fat. Pour brine into a 2-gallon zip-top plastic bag. Add chicken; seal. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight, turning the bag occasionally. Preheat oven to 400°F. Bring 2 cups cider to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook until cider has thickened and reduced to 1/4 cup (about 15 minutes). Set aside. Remove chicken from bag; discard brine. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Place the onion halves, parsley and garlic into cavity. Lift wing tips up and over back; tuck under chicken. Tie legs. Place chicken on rack of a broiler pan. Bake at 400°F for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until thermometer registers 175°. Remove from oven (do not turn oven off). Carefully remove and discard skin. Baste chicken with half of reduced cider; return to 400°F oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven; baste with remaining cider reduction. Transfer chicken to a platter. Place a zip-top plastic bag inside a 2-cup glass measure. Pour drippings into bag; let stand 10 minutes (fat will rise to the top). Seal bag; carefully snip off 1 bottom corner of bag. Drain drippings into a small bowl, stopping before fat layer reaches opening; discard fat. Serve jus over chicken. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 224 Calories 7g Fat 11g Carbs 27g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 224 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Protein 27g 54% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 80mg 27% Sodium 452mg 20% Calcium 26mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved