Butternut Soup with Coconut Milk 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review Serve this full-flavored soup as a first course or as a smooth vegetable stew over rice with a side of cooked greens. We've used full-fat coconut milk, which yields a decadent, silky soup. You can use light coconut milk, if you prefer, for a soup with less body (and only 1g saturated fat per serving). By Naomi Duguid Published on April 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ cup thinly sliced shallots 1 tablespoon minced garlic 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger 2 cups water ½ cup canned coconut milk 1 teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper 2 (12-ounce) packages fresh cubed butternut squash 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice Ground red pepper (optional) Cilantro leaves (optional) Directions Heat a large heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add shallots; sauté 3 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and ginger; sauté 1 minute. Add 2 cups water, coconut milk, salt, red pepper and squash; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until squash is tender, stirring occasionally. Place squash mixture in a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure blender lid on blender. Place a clean towel over opening in blender lid (to avoid splatters). Blend until smooth. Stir in juice. Garnish with additional pepper and cilantro leaves, if desired. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 86 Calories 4g Fat 13g Carbs 2g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 86 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 13g 5% Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Sodium 304mg 13% Calcium 47mg 4% Iron 1mg 4% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved