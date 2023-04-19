Butternut Soup with Coconut Milk

5.0
(1)
Add your rating & review

Serve this full-flavored soup as a first course or as a smooth vegetable stew over rice with a side of cooked greens. We've used full-fat coconut milk, which yields a decadent, silky soup. You can use light coconut milk, if you prefer, for a soup with less body (and only 1g saturated fat per serving).

By Naomi Duguid
Published on April 19, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Butternut Soup with Coconut Milk
Photo: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • ½ cup thinly sliced shallots

  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic

  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger

  • 2 cups water

  • ½ cup canned coconut milk

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper

  • 2 (12-ounce) packages fresh cubed butternut squash

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

  • Ground red pepper (optional)

  • Cilantro leaves (optional)

Directions

  1. Heat a large heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add shallots; sauté 3 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and ginger; sauté 1 minute. Add 2 cups water, coconut milk, salt, red pepper and squash; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until squash is tender, stirring occasionally.

  2. Place squash mixture in a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure blender lid on blender. Place a clean towel over opening in blender lid (to avoid splatters). Blend until smooth. Stir in juice. Garnish with additional pepper and cilantro leaves, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

86 Calories
4g Fat
13g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 86
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 13g 5%
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Sodium 304mg 13%
Calcium 47mg 4%
Iron 1mg 4%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Vegetarian No-Chicken and Dumplings recipe in a pot with serving spoon
Vegetarian No-Chicken and Dumplings
45 mins
a recipe photo of the Creamy Cauliflower & Zucchini Soup served in a bowl with a spoon in it and a towel under it
Creamy Cauliflower & Zucchini Soup
1 hrs
a recipe photo of the Creamy Garden Tomato & Quinoa Soup served in a bowl
Creamy Garden Tomato & Quinoa Soup
1 hrs 10 mins
2 bowls of Copycat Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup
Copycat Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup
55 mins
a recipe photo of the Thai Green Curry Soup
Thai Green Curry-Inspired Vegetable Soup
30 mins
Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry
Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry
5 hrs
a recipe photo of the Slow-Cooker Thai Chile & Corn Chowder
Slow-Cooker Thai Chile & Corn Chowder
4 hrs 30 mins
Slow-Cooker Carrot-Leek Bisque
15 Creamy Soups You Can Make in Your Slow Cooker 
Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro
Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro
1 hrs 20 mins
Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
45 mins
a recipe photo of the Beer-Cheese Soup in a bowl with spoons beside it
Beer-Cheese Soup
40 mins
a recipe photo of Ania's Zupa Grzybowa (Ania's Mushroom Soup) served in a bowl
20 Comforting, Creamy Soups for Spring
a recipe photo of the Creamy Cauliflower & Zucchini Soup served in a bowl with a spoon in it and a towel under it
25 Creamy Soups to Make This January
a recipe photo of the Velvety Winter Squash Soup with Smoky Garlic Custard served in a bowl
Velvety Winter Squash Soup with Smoky Garlic Custard
2 hrs
Clean-Out-the-Fridge Vegetable Soup
31 Vegetarian Soups for Weight Loss
a recipe photo of the Chicken & Root Vegetable Soup with Wild Rice served in a bowl
30 New Healthy Soup Recipes to Make This January