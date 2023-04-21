Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes Healthy Hot Sandwich Recipes Healthy Panini Recipes Turkey & Cheese Panini 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review This turkey panini is one of the best panini recipes we have ever tried. Basil pesto and sourdough bread are key to this sandwich's unique flavor. By Lisa Zwirn Published on April 21, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Randy Mayor Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: High-Protein Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons fat-free mayonnaise 4 teaspoons basil pesto 8 (1-ounce) thin slices sourdough bread 8 ounces sliced cooked turkey breast 2 ounces thinly sliced provolone cheese 8 (1/8-inch-thick) slices tomato Cooking spray Directions Combine mayonnaise and pesto, stirring well. Spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise mixture on each of 4 bread slices; top each slice with 2 ounces turkey, 1/2 ounce cheese, and 2 tomato slices. Top with remaining bread slices. Preheat grill pan or large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add sandwiches to pan; top with another heavy skillet. Cook 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Tip In Italian, "panini" means small bread and refers to a pressed sandwich. Using a grill skillet gives the sandwich appetizing grill marks, but the recipe works just as well in a regular nonstick skillet. If you don't have provolone cheese, you can use mozzarella. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 257 Calories 8g Fat 30g Carbs 18g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 257 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 30g 11% Protein 18g 36% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 30mg 10% Sodium 1208mg 53% Calcium 204mg 16% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved