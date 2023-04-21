Turkey & Cheese Panini

5.0
(1)
Add your rating & review

This turkey panini is one of the best panini recipes we have ever tried. Basil pesto and sourdough bread are key to this sandwich's unique flavor.

By Lisa Zwirn
Published on April 21, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Turkey and Cheese Panini
Photo: Randy Mayor
Prep Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
High-Protein Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fat-free mayonnaise

  • 4 teaspoons basil pesto

  • 8 (1-ounce) thin slices sourdough bread

  • 8 ounces sliced cooked turkey breast

  • 2 ounces thinly sliced provolone cheese

  • 8 (1/8-inch-thick) slices tomato

  • Cooking spray

Directions

  1. Combine mayonnaise and pesto, stirring well. Spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise mixture on each of 4 bread slices; top each slice with 2 ounces turkey, 1/2 ounce cheese, and 2 tomato slices. Top with remaining bread slices.

  2. Preheat grill pan or large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add sandwiches to pan; top with another heavy skillet. Cook 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Tip

In Italian, "panini" means small bread and refers to a pressed sandwich. Using a grill skillet gives the sandwich appetizing grill marks, but the recipe works just as well in a regular nonstick skillet. If you don't have provolone cheese, you can use mozzarella.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

257 Calories
8g Fat
30g Carbs
18g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 257
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 30g 11%
Protein 18g 36%
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 30mg 10%
Sodium 1208mg 53%
Calcium 204mg 16%
Iron 2mg 11%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
The Ultimate Vegetarian Club Sandwich recipe sliced on a cutting board
The Ultimate Vegetarian Club Sandwich
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Sun-dried Tomato Tuna Panini
Sun-Dried Tomato-Tuna Panini
15 mins
Grilled Garlic Shrimp Pasta with Asparagus
30 Healthy Dinners to Make in April
a photo of Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci's "Desert Island Sandwich" Is the Grilled Cheese Upgrade We Didn't Know We Needed
green goddess sandwich
29 Healthy Sandwich Recipes to Pack for Work 
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Air-Fryer Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
20 mins
a collage of some of the 20 Low Carb Lunch Ideas for Work That Will Actually Fill You Up
20 Low-Carb Lunch Ideas for Work That Will Actually Fill You Up
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Shrimp Po'Boys with Remoulade Slaw
Air-Fryer Shrimp Po'Boys with Rémoulade Slaw
30 mins
Copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Sandwich
Copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Sandwich
20 mins
Vegetable Sandwich with Lemon-Shallot Herb Sauce
Vegetable Sandwich with Lemon-Shallot Herb Sauce
20 mins
4473428.jpg
Collards & Portobello Grilled Cheese
30 mins
Spicy Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup
22 Fall Soup Recipes for Weight Loss
3845479.jpg
27 350-Calorie Lunch Ideas for Work
Tomato Sandwich Roasted Garlic Basil Aioli
Our 30 Best Sandwich Recipes
MV7151.JPG
5 secrets to make grilled cheese healthier
EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan
EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan
45 mins