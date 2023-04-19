Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Chili Recipes Sausage & Kidney Bean Chili 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review This sausage and bean chili recipe is perfect for an outdoor cookout but can also be made on the stove for a comfort classic on a cold day. By Julianna Grimes Published on April 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke Prep Time: 1 hrs 40 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 40 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 ounces hot turkey Italian sausage 2 cups chopped onion 1 cup chopped green bell pepper 8 garlic cloves, minced 1 pound ground sirloin 1 jalapeño pepper, chopped 2 tablespoons chili powder 2 tablespoons brown sugar 1 tablespoon ground cumin 3 tablespoons tomato paste 1 teaspoon dried oregano ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon salt 2 bay leaves 1 ¼ cups Merlot or other fruity red wine 2 (28-ounce) cans no-salt-added whole tomatoes, undrained and coarsely chopped 2 (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added kidney beans, drained ½ cup (2 ounces) shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese Directions Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Remove casings from sausage. Add sausage, onion, bell pepper, garlic, ground sirloin and jalapeño to pan; cook 8 minutes or until sausage and beef are browned, stirring to crumble. Add chili powder, ground cumin, tomato paste, oregano, ground pepper, salt and bay leaves and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in wine, tomatoes and kidney beans; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Uncover and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Discard the bay leaves. Sprinkle each serving with cheddar cheese. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 286 Calories 8g Fat 29g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 286 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 29g 11% Protein 22g 44% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 48mg 16% Sodium 460mg 20% Calcium 169mg 13% Iron 5mg 28% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved