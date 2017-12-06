Food-lover, natural wine enthusiast and mom of two kids with food allergies. Run, walk, paddleboard, snowboard—you name it—she'll take any reason to get outdoors.

As senior editorial director, Penelope oversees the digital editorial vision of EatingWell—drawing on both her passion for food, wellness and storytelling and 19 years experience in digital content strategy and editorial. Penelope has a bachelor's degree in English and studio art and a minor in French from Middlebury College. She joined EatingWell in 2007 as a Web Writer and Producer when EatingWell.com was in its infancy. She then spent several years on EatingWell's Content Licensing team, before moving back to editorial as Senior Digital Editor in 2016 and then Executive Digital Editor in 2019. Under her leadership, the brand has seen tremendous growth on its digital platform and social media channels.

Penelope's love for food and cooking started at a young age. Growing up in Vermont on the Quebec border with a Puerto Rican father and English mother, her exposure to different food traditions has always been quite varied and diverse. She spent summers in the vegetable garden with her mother, nibbling fresh cucumbers dipped in vinegar. In college, Penelope worked as a cook for Dolci, a student-run restaurant on campus, where she learned to plan menus, prep and cook meals at scale. She also spent a summer working on a small dairy farm, bottling milk and making cheese, butter, ice cream and yogurt. After college, she spent several months in Arles, France where she worked as a live-in au pair for a family that ran a Provençal cooking school. Some of her fondest memories during that time include visiting wine caves at Châteauneuf-du-Pape, chatting with the bee keeper at the market and tasting lavender infused chocolates at the chocolatier in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence.

Penelope is a natural wine enthusiast and big supporter of the local wine community in Vermont, where she lives. She is a nature lover and will try to get outdoors whenever she can with her husband and two kids. On the weekends you'll find them hiking, paddle boarding, traveling and snowboarding.

My point of view:

What does "eating well" mean to me?

I've always disagreed with the notion that healthy can't be delicious. Eating well is nourishment for the body and soul. It's food that is good for me and also tastes good.

The three ingredients I simply couldn't live without…

1. Salad Greens: We literally eat a salad every single day with dinner. I make a homemade vinaigrette and usually have a green salad with whatever herbs I grab from the garden. It's a family favorite and so simple.

2. Vermont Cheddar: A staple in our house. If you have a block of Cheddar and some bread, then you have what you need to make dinner.

3. Maple Syrup: I use it in everything from salad dressing and chili to desserts and cocktails. And, of course, to pour on top of homemade pancakes. But my favorite is drizzled on top of vanilla ice cream.

My go-to dinner for nights when there's no plan…

Picnic dinners are the best dinners! Some good cheese, charcuterie, crusty bread, whatever fresh fruit and veggies we have and a bottle of wine. I'll cut everything up and set it out in bowls and on cutting boards in the middle of the table and everyone fills their own plates.

The healthy habit I've committed to…

Sitting down for dinner with the kids. Ever since our kids were born, we've always eaten dinner together as a family.

My favorite EatingWell recipe…

It's always changing, but right now it's Chickpea Curry. It's so easy, only takes 15 minutes, uses mostly pantry staples and everyone in the family likes it. And it's vegetarian. I'm not vegetarian but I prefer vegetarian dishes most of the time.

What I work on: