Our 2022 Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

A big part of EatingWell's mission is to explore cuisines from all over the world and to celebrate fresh ingredients and the people—farmers, artisans, chefs, restaurant workers, producers and purveyors—who bring them to our table. We'd only be telling half the story if we shared recipes without giving the context, the cultural attribution and the origins and evolution of a dish. It's impossible to cover food systems, health and sustainable living—and to encourage healthy lifestyles—without addressing the systemic racism and biases that prevent some communities from having access to culturally appropriate, nutrient-dense foods and health care. We embrace the responsibility we have as a national media brand to cover all of these topics from a place of inclusion and representation. We are putting our resources and budgets behind this by working with diverse writers, recipe developers and testers, editors, expert sources, illustrators, photographers and more to create our content.