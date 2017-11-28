Michelle Edelbaum, Vice President/General Manager

Aspiring meal-prep master and mom of two hungry boys, always trying to squeeze in an outdoor workout.

Follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Michelle Edelbaum leads the digital content strategy, editorial and social teams for EatingWell, Food & Wine and Cooking Light. Before that, she oversaw digital editorial teams for EatingWell and Allrecipes. Under her leadership, EatingWell has grown to attract millions of followers on social media and its website. Michelle joined EatingWell as an editor in 2008 and has written about and interviewed Michael Pollan, Jamie Oliver, White House executive pastry chef Bill Yosses and several Olympians. Over the years, she has also participated in hundreds of taste tests in the EatingWell Test Kitchen—an admitted perk of the job, but also an opportunity to get an inside scoop on food trends and new cooking techniques.

Prior to EatingWell, Michelle wrote about health, food and entertainment as a features reporter at The Burlington Free Press; worked in public relations representing socially responsible businesses; and also spent time as a reporter at the East Hampton Independent. It was on a trip through Italy, France, Switzerland and Germany that Michelle tried spices, flavors and foods from different cultures and found new perspective on eating truly fresh, local food. After graduating, Michelle moved to Vermont and fell in love with biking and cross-country skiing, the amazing local food scene, beautiful mountains and Lake Champlain.

Michelle and her husband, Josh, have two sons. Michelle's hidden talent in the kitchen is making dinners out of "nothing" (especially on busy nights), like sautéing veggie bits and a little cheese from the fridge and serving it with rice or pasta and adding a jar of something delicious from her overstocked pantry. Michelle loves to cook and to pass her excitement along to the boys, including them in the cooking process-from making a grocery list to chopping, cooking at the stove and doing the dishes. The family stays active outdoors by hiking and snowboarding and helps to organize a charity mountain bike ride and trail run, raising tens of thousands of dollars to fund research on a friend's health condition.

My point of view:

What does "eating well" mean to me?

Eating lots of fruits and vegetables; my body feels best when I have enough veg in my life. But I also love good cheese, crusty bread, flavorful olive oil-all the delicious foods, just in good balance.

The three ingredients I simply couldn't live without…

· Sriracha: I love the sweet spicy kick it gives my meal, which probably means I'm eating Asian food (my favorite!).

· Pasta: My comfort food and it needs only a few other ingredients to make a great meal.

· Olives: Green, black, stuffed or with pits-I love them as a snack and mixed into dishes. Salty deliciousness.

My go-to dinner for nights when there's no plan…

Bean burritos, eggs and toast, grilled cheese, pasta with peas and cheese.

The healthy habit I've committed to…

Exercise. Even before my kids were born I started working out in the morning. I still exercise every day, albeit a lot earlier (hello, 5 a.m.), but I do it for my mind as much as for my body. In the summer, spring and fall, I bike, run or paddleboard. In the winter, I cross-country ski, do yoga and lift weights.

My favorite EatingWell recipe…

I love the fast, deconstructed rainbow veggie Spring Roll Bowl. I always double the peanut sauce because my family loves it, and the leftovers are great for a quick stir-fry. I usually add protein, such as chopped-up tofu, shrimp or chicken. It's a great way to get lots of fresh veggies; plus, everyone gets to customize their own bowl.