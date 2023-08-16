Healthy Recipes Healthy Mealtime Recipes Healthy Dinner Recipes It's 5:15 p.m.—What's for Dinner? 20 Quick & Easy Ideas to Make Tonight Whether you’re armed with 5 ingredients or only have 15 minutes, you can still get a healthy, delicious dinner on the table fast. By Carolyn Malcoun Carolyn Malcoun As EatingWell's food editor, Carolyn Malcoun searches for cool farmers, chefs and other food stories to tell. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin and a culinary arts degree from New England Culinary Institute. She started at EatingWell as an intern in the Test Kitchen in 2005 and joined the editorial team soon after. Published on August 16, 2023
In This Article View All In This Article 5-Ingredient Dinners 15-Minute Dinners A Month of Meal Plans Maybe I forgot an ingredient—or my husband used that ingredient for lunch. Whatever the reason, I can't think of a week where I've followed my meal plan to a T. And then there are some weeks when meal planning just doesn't happen at all—nor does a trip to the grocery store. There are certain pantry ingredients that I always have around for those weeks—think boxed mac and cheese with frozen broccoli for color and added nutrition. But there are only so many meals I can whip up without exhausting my options. So as we check off the last items on our summer bucket list and transition to more structured routines—for me that means our daughter is back to school and we have her busy sports schedule to juggle—I'm going to make my life a little easier when it's time to make dinner. And that's where this new collection of quick, easy and very delicious recipes comes in. Half of these recipes were created with only 5 ingredients (we don't count staples most people have in their kitchen, like oil, water, salt and pepper, in the total), with many being pantry staples like canned tuna and beans, so perhaps you can make them without making a trip to the store. The others are ready in 15 minutes or less. And some are even a combination of both—5 ingredients and ready in 15 minutes, like this Miso-Glazed Salmon. Get the Recipe: Miso-Glazed Salmon My family loves salmon, so I could put it on our dinner menu every week and no one would complain. The fish is glazed with a combination of miso paste, lime juice, soy sauce and honey, which add tons of flavor with just a few ingredients. Picking up a rotisserie chicken on my weekly trip to Costco means I can get Chicken & Cabbage Salad with Nước Chấm Dressing on the table in 15 minutes. And as the weather cools down, I'll make a double batch of Roasted Cauliflower & Curry Soup so we can have leftovers for lunch, or I'll freeze half for another meal later in the fall. We've also taken these recipes and created a month's worth of meal plans, complete with shopping lists that you can download to your phone, because even though I love making meal plans, I know not everyone does. Now when the clock strikes 5:15 p.m., we hope you feel a little bit more calm and relaxed. What will you make first? We can't wait to find out. 5-Ingredient Dinners You don't need a lot of ingredients to make a recipe taste brilliant. By relying on flavorful condiments (some of which you may already have on hand!) like balsamic vinegar, canned chipotles and Cajun seasoning, these 5-ingredient main dishes burst with flavor. Plus, fewer ingredients means you spend less time slicing and dicing, and more time enjoying your evening. (We don't count water, salt, pepper or canola or extra-virgin olive oil in the total number of ingredients.) This 5-Ingredient Chicken with Pineapple & Avocado Is Spicy & Sweet This 5-Ingredient Creamy Green Pea Pesto Pasta Packs in 15 Grams of Protein The Best 5-Ingredient Balsamic Steak & Mushroom Skewers This 5-Ingredient Spicy Shrimp with Cauliflower Rice Has 26 Grams of Protein Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Get the Recipe: Roasted Cauliflower & Curry Soup These 5-Ingredient Peanutty Soba Noodles Are as Easy as It Gets This 5-Ingredient Honey-Ginger Chicken Checks All the Boxes This 5-Ingredient Miso-Glazed Salmon Is So Good, You'll Want to Make a Double Batch No Lie: These 5-Ingredient Black Bean Patties Are Better Than Beef Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Get the Recipe: Sheet-Pan Carrots & Chickpeas with Tahini 15-Minute Dinners For those nights when you feel like there's no time to cook but you really don't feel like takeout either, these dinners are on the table start-to-finish in 15 minutes flat. Created around quick-cooking proteins like eggs and shrimp plus cooked chicken, canned tuna and beans, these meals are ready in no time. Braised Lentils & Kale with Fried Eggs Makes a 15-Minute High-Protein Pantry Dinner This 15-Minute Arugula & Cucumber Salad with Tuna Is a Light & Simple Dinner Idea This Steak Enchilada Skillet Is Comfort Food at Its Finest in Just 15 Minutes This Crispy Sesame-Crusted Tofu with Radish-Apple Slaw Is Ready in 15 Minutes Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Get the Recipe: Chicken and Cabbage Salad with Nước Chấm Dressing This Fiber-Packed White Bean & Spinach Salad Is Ready in Just 10 Minutes These 15-Minute Mushroom Lettuce Wraps Are Fast & Flavorful Pork Chops with White Wine & Capers Are a Restaurant-Worthy Dinner in 15 Minutes This Anti-Inflammatory Chicken & Beet Salad Is Ready in 15 Minutes Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Get the Recipe: The Best Shrimp and Grits A Month of Meal Plans Put these recipes into action! This month of meal plans—complete with shopping lists— incorporates all of these 5-ingredient and 15-minute recipes and answers the question of "What's for dinner?" In these plans, EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia and I share how we incorporate these simple but delicious recipes into our busy schedules so we have healthy dinners on the table every night of the week. Want more meal-plan inspiration? Sign up here to get ThePrep—our weekly dinner plan—delivered to your inbox every Saturday. It has everything you need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be, including a downloadable shopping list. 