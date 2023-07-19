Special Diets Mediterranean Diet Center The New Mediterranean Diet The Mediterranean diet has long been deemed one of the healthiest ways to eat for longevity and to help protect against chronic conditions. But it’s time to expand our view on what it means to follow the Mediterranean diet with a fresh and more personal perspective. In this spotlight, we share recipes and nutrition advice that represent a more inclusive interpretation of this celebrated eating pattern. By EatingWell Editors EatingWell Editors Articles by "EatingWell Editors" are a collaborative effort from our in-house team. Sometimes, articles are updated by a number of writers and editors over time to keep the information as up-to-date and comprehensive as possible. Published on July 19, 2023

What foods come to mind when you think of the Mediterranean diet? Greek salad, perhaps? Italian pasta with lots of olive oil or a delicious Spanish paella? What about freekeh, okra or pomegranates? Not so much? For many years, the Mediterranean diet—abundant in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, lean protein, olive oil, nuts and seeds—has been deemed one of the healthiest ways of eating. But it has also come under fire for showcasing diet recommendations through a white, Eurocentric lens, mainly highlighting foods and dishes native to countries like Italy, Greece, Spain or France, and overlooking other inherently healthy diets all over the world—not to mention the rest of the coastline of the Mediterranean Sea, which includes 21 different countries and two territories. Aubrie Pick (portrait); Ali Redmond (food photography, prop & food styling); At EatingWell, we cover the Mediterranean diet all the time, and we want to shift the spotlight to to present a fresh and more inclusive approach to this eating pattern. We're calling it The New Mediterranean Diet. The science-backed principles are still the same, but we're looking at it in a new light—one that shines on the healthy foods and dishes from cultures across the globe. With delicious recipes and insightful nutrition stories, we're celebrating the health and wellness of all cultures. Getty Images I'm a Dietitian with Syrian Roots—This Is the Mediterranean Diet That I Know and Love Growing up, Rahaf Al Bochi traveled each summer to visit family in Syria, where she'd nosh on fresh-baked pita bread at the local farmers' market and shared memorable meals with her uncles, aunts, grandparents and cousins. Her Mediterranean Middle Eastern upbringing and her background as a registered dietitian give her a unique perspective on the benefits of a Mediterranean diet. Here, she enriches our understanding of what a more inclusive Mediterranean diet looks like and the science behind it, weaving in the fond food memories she has of those summer trips to Syria. Aubrie Pick Giada De Laurentiis Shares What the Mediterranean Diet Means to Her: "We Get to Know Each Other Around Food" Between her Emmy-award-winning cooking shows and cookbooks inspired by her Italian upbringing, Rome-born Giada De Laurentiis is well versed in the Mediterranean diet. From the No. 1 Mediterranean diet ingredient she never leaves the store without, to how food brings people together, EatingWell had the chance to speak to Giada about what the Mediterranean diet means to her and how she has connected with her Italian roots throughout her career. Ali Redmond The Mediterranean diet is consistently named as one of the most nutritious eating patterns and healthy lifestyles around. From improving your brain health to lowering stress levels, we share why eating a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, walking regularly, cooking and sharing food with others can provide wonderful benefits for your overall health. The 6 Best Mediterranean Diet Foods That Can Help Lower Your Stress Levels 7 Ways to Follow the Mediterranean Diet for Better Health 3 Amazing Things That Happen to Your Brain When You Follow the Mediterranean Diet What Happens to Your Body When You Walk 10,000 Steps per Day The #1 Eating Habit to Gain the Biggest Benefits From the Mediterranean Diet The 6 Best Healthy Habits to Help You Live Longer Ali Redmond Want to try out the new Mediterranean diet? Consider adding some of these foods to your plate. From canned fish to heart-healthy alternatives for olive oil, these are just a few of the ingredients you can use to cook delicious and nutritious meals. 14 of the World's Healthiest Spices & Herbs You Should Be Eating 5 Reasons You Should Eat More Canned Fish, According to a Dietitian 4 Healthy Oils Beyond Olive Oil to Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian The Surprising Ingredient You Should Be Eating on the Mediterranean Diet—Here's Why Ali Redmond Perhaps you want to follow the Mediterranean diet but also want to incorporate your favorite cultural foods. Or maybe you're wondering how you can make it work on a limited food budget. Customizing this eating pattern to fit your needs and preferences is totally possible, and we have some tips and recipes to help get you started. Credits Editor: Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Staff Editors: Jessica Ball, M.S., RD; Alex Loh and Carolyn Malcoun Contributors: Rahaf Al Bochi, RDN, LD; Giada De Laurentiis; Karla Walsh; Jessica Migala; Adam Meyer; Novella Lui, RD, M.H.Sc.; Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD; Alex Loh; Kerri-Ann Jennings, M.S., RD; Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD; Megan Steintrager; Padma Lakshmi; Dawn Burrell; Maria Lara-Breggatta; Yia Vang. 