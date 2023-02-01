Balanced Eating for Better Blood Pressure
If you've been diagnosed with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, know that you're not alone: nearly half of the adults in the US fall into this category, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Luckily, lifestyle factors like your eating pattern and physical activity levels can help lower your risk and overtime might help reverse the condition altogether. But it can be hard to know where to start—that's where the EatingWell experts come in. Here we've pulled together the basics about high blood pressure to help you better understand the condition. Plus, we've paired that with ample healthy cooking tips, easy-to-follow meal plans and flavor-packed recipes to help you put your knowledge into action. Eating to help balance your blood sugar has never been easier, read on for our best advice on how to get started.
High Blood Pressure Basics
The #1 Diet to Help Lower High Blood Pressure, According to Science
If you are on the hunt for the best diet to follow to lower high blood pressure, look no further than the tried-and-true DASH diet.
5 Sneaky Reasons Your Blood Pressure Is High, According to Dietitians
From stress to sleep and forgetting about certain foods in your diet, here's why your blood pressure numbers may be on the rise.
6 Mistakes You're Making When Trying to Lower Your Blood Pressure
If you have high blood pressure, make sure you're not actually making it worse instead of making it better. Here are 6 mistakes you might be making, and how to fix them.
Bring restaurant flavors into your kitchen with these delicious dishes that put a healthy twist on favorite meals, from your favorite café salad to a savory veggie burger. Each recipe is heart-healthy and low-calorie, featuring ingredients like salmon, dark leafy greens and citrus for a little extra potassium, magnesium and calcium, which can help lower your blood pressure.
Cooking for Better Blood Pressure
Best and Worst Foods for Healthy Blood Pressure
Healthy blood pressure is linked to a healthy heart and a lower risk of heart attack and stroke. What you eat can directly impact your blood pressure by raising or lowering it. Read on for the best and worst foods to eat for healthy blood pressure.
The Top 8 Mediterranean Diet Foods for Better Blood Pressure
If left untreated, high-blood pressure can turn dangerous. Thankfully, healthy eating habits—like what you'd find in the Mediterranean diet—can help bring blood pressure back down to a normal range. Here are a dietitian's top 8 Mediterranean-diet foods for lowering blood pressure.
The #1 Thing You Can Add to Every Meal to Help Lower Blood Pressure, According to Science
In addition to herbs and spices anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting properties, they may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol too. Bet you have plenty in your pantry as we speak!
We've pulled together some of our most delicious meals to lower blood pressure that you can get on the table in 25 minutes or less. Packed with potassium and lower in sodium—a combination shown to help promote a healthy blood pressure—these recipes are sure to please everyone at your table. And while they're lower in sodium, they don't skimp on flavor, thanks to plenty of herbs and spices!
Your Meal Plans
Healthy High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan for Beginners
In this 7-day high-blood pressure diet plan for beginners, we map out a week of delicious recipes tailored for those just getting started or those who might be recently diagnosed with high blood pressure. We keep things super simple by repeating several breakfasts and lunches, plus kept dinner easy by choosing recipes with short ingredient lists and simple steps (think one-pot recipes!). The goal is to enjoy cooking more meals at home and reap the health benefits without feeling like you're spending too much time in the kitchen.
Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Healthy Blood Pressure
When it comes to lowering your blood pressure, cutting back on sodium isn't the whole story. In this plan, we incorporate the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) with a special focus on anti-inflammatory foods. We mapped out a week of meals and snacks filled with nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fermented dairy, fish and healthy fats like nuts, seeds and olive oil while skipping red and processed meats, like sausage or deli meat, packaged foods and excess salt.
Vegetarian Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure
In this plan, we focus on plant-based vegetarian proteins, whole grains and plenty of nutrient-rich produce throughout each day. By including proteins like beans, nuts and seeds and tons of fruits and vegetables, this plan packs in plenty of fiber (at least 33 grams per day!), which can help protect your heart and improve gut health.
Make one of these delicious soup recipes for dinner tonight. These soups are low in saturated fat and sodium, which is great if you're looking to follow a healthy blood pressure diet. We pack these recipes with ingredients like potatoes, beans and legumes, which are great for managing your blood pressure.