Balanced Eating for Better Blood Pressure

If you've been diagnosed with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, know that you're not alone: nearly half of the adults in the US fall into this category, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Luckily, lifestyle factors like your eating pattern and physical activity levels can help lower your risk and overtime might help reverse the condition altogether. But it can be hard to know where to start—that's where the EatingWell experts come in. Here we've pulled together the basics about high blood pressure to help you better understand the condition. Plus, we've paired that with ample healthy cooking tips, easy-to-follow meal plans and flavor-packed recipes to help you put your knowledge into action. Eating to help balance your blood sugar has never been easier, read on for our best advice on how to get started.