Just Tell Me What to Eat
One of the biggest questions for people with diabetes is, "What can I eat?" The food and nutrition experts at EatingWell are here to help you to embrace a new way of eating—and still enjoy the foods you love. With healthy recipes, cooking and shopping tips and dietitian-approved meal plans, we'll help you strike the balance between healthy and delicious.
Healthy Meal Plans
Diabetes Meal Plan for Beginners
This beginners meal plan starts with the basics and shows you what a week of healthy, easy eating for diabetes looks like. Whether your were just diagnosed or have had diabetes for years, you'll find plenty of healthy eating inspiration here.
Prediabetes Diet Plan
This easy 7-day meal plan helps jump-start healthy lifestyle changes to lower blood sugars and reduce risk of developing diabetes—without sacrificing flavor.
7-Day Diabetes-Friendly Meal Plan for High Cholesterol
Lower your blood sugar while improving heart health in this one week diabetes-friendly plan for high cholesterol.
Eating healthy with diabetes is easy and delicious with this 7-day diabetes diet plan, and works well as a type 2 diabetes meal plan. The simple meals and snacks that makes this plan so simple and realistic to follow feature the best foods for diabetes, like complex carbohydrates (think whole grains and fresh fruits and vegetables), lean protein and healthy fats. The carbohydrates are balanced throughout each day with each meal containing 2-3 carb servings (30-45 grams of carbohydrates) and each snack containing around 1 carb serving (15 grams of carbohydrates).
Healthy Eating
Can People With Diabetes Eat Potatoes?
People with diabetes can eat potatoes, and here we give tips on how to enjoy potatoes in a healthy way if you have diabetes.
Can People with Diabetes Drink Beer?
It's essential to know how to drink safely to keep your blood sugar in a healthy range and avoid complications.
Can People with Diabetes Eat Bread?
Contrary to popular belief, bread can be a part of your meal plan. It's all about finding the right balance.
There's a good reason the Mediterranean diet was voted best diet overall and best diet for diabetes by U.S. News & World Report. It's been consistently shown to reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease and even some cancers. The Mediterranean diet is more of a lifestyle than a strict diet plan. It emphasizes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and legumes, seafood, nuts, seeds and plenty of healthy unsaturated fats while limiting sweets, refined grains, sugars and red meat.
Healthy Recipes
12 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches in 10 Minutes
These recipes make it easy to enjoy a quick and healthy lunch. From salads and grain bowls to wraps and sandwiches, these midday meals only take 10 minutes or less to prep, making them perfect to pack on busy days. And with complex carbs like legumes and whole grains alongside low counts of saturated fat and sodium, these lunches are ideal for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern.
11 Diabetes-Friendly Casseroles That the Whole Family Will Love
From baked pasta to cheesy skillets, these casserole recipes will satisfy the entire family. And with complex carbs like whole grains, low amounts of saturated fat and sodium counts within our recipe parameters, these casseroles are also well suited for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern.
15 Diabetes-Friendly Breakfasts You Can Make in 5 Minutes
All it takes is 5 minutes to whip up one of these easy and delicious breakfast recipes. With complex carbs like whole grains and fruits alongside low counts of saturated fats and sodium, these morning meals fit well into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern.
22 Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Recipes for Beginners
It's easy and delicious to follow a diabetes-friendly eating pattern with these healthy dinner recipes. Each of these dinners are low in sodium, saturated fat and calories while also being mindful of your carbohydrate intake.