Sundays Are My Day for Making Soup

Slow-Cooker Spiced Lentil Soup with Vegetables is a favorite at our house. And since it's made in a slow cooker, I'll sometimes make it during the week since I don't have to attend to it. Lemony Lentil & Chard Soup is one I created, based on a soup that was served in the Lebanese restaurant I used to work in. We have a big garden, so each year I use our bounty of carrots or butternut squash to make a batch of Thai-Inspired Curry Carrot Soup (I even have some in my freezer from this past fall). I often make a really simple chicken soup, very similar to our Classic Chicken Soup recipe. Pro tip: If you make a big batch, cook your noodles separately. That way they don't get super mush-tastic (i.e. absorb all the broth and start to fall apart) while the soup sits in your fridge.