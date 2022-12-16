These German Christmas Cookies Are On My Cookie Platter Every Year

Still, I couldn't shake the desire to make those cookies myself. While in high school, I had been inspired to start baking dozens of cookies every Christmas to give away to friends and neighbors, and I did learn then to make one popular Weihnachtsbäckerei—the Pfeffernüsse, a spiced cookie that packs a peppery punch. But, years later when I was a young mom, it was the discovery at a used bookstore of The Cooking of Germany, a cookbook published in 1969 as part of the Time-Life Foods of the World series, that gave me more insight into German Christmas culinary traditions and prompted me to make recipes that would give our daughter a literal taste of her ancestry. As the book's author Nika Standen Hazelton writes, "… without Hausgebackenes (home-baked things), Christmas wouldn't be Christmas—and without Christmas, Germany wouldn't be Germany."