Gather
It's All About the Apps
Some of the best holiday food traditions aren't the main course; they're the bits and bites we nibble on as we catch up with family and friends. These are the appetizers we look forward to all year long—from baked brie and Grandma's cheese ball to charcuterie boards and dips. So for all of your get-togethers and holiday meals, we've got lots of ideas for appetizers and hors d'oeuvres. And of course there will be drinks to go with those apps, too!
The Easiest 3-Ingredient Appetizers You Can Make for Any Occasion
No matter the occasion, there are certain starters that just work every time—cue these crowd-pleasing three-ingredient appetizers. They're super easy to make, look beautiful on your table and taste even better. And really, just three ingredients are required for each one (not including basics like olive oil, salt and pepper).
Easy 3-Ingredient Cocktails to Help You Get in the Festive Spirit
There's no better time than at the holidays to get out your special glassware and make yourself a fancy, festive cocktail. But just because it looks and feels fancy, doesn't mean it needs to be complicated. These three-ingredient cocktails prove that with a few key ingredients and some creativity, you can make an impressive drink with ease.
Not Your Grandma's Cheese Ball
Sweet pear, salty Cheddar cheese and crunchy nuts make this healthy cheese ball recipe an alluring holiday treat. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
It's Not Christmas Until We Pull Out the "Charcuter-tree"
My husband's family has made this Christmas tree-shaped appetizer forever and I was curious to learn more about the tradition.
Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
Jennifer Lopez Shared the Recipes Her Family Enjoys Every Christmas
"We cook the same food every year, which I love because I wait for that food all year," Lopez says of these four family heirloom recipes. Here's how to recreate them at home.
Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Tiramisu Recipe That's Perfect for Making Ahead
This flavorful, fuss-free recipe will save so much time this holiday season.
Stanley Tucci Shared His #1 Tip for Holiday Entertaining—Plus the 3 Dishes He Always Makes
It's a brilliant plan, if you can make yourself stick to it.
Baked Brie is a perennially popular appetizer. Here, we complement the Brie with tart cranberry sauce and bake it in pretty individual tartlets using premade pie crust for an ultra-easy crowd-pleasing appetizer.