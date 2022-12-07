Some of the best holiday food traditions aren't the main course; they're the bits and bites we nibble on as we catch up with family and friends. These are the appetizers we look forward to all year long—from baked brie and Grandma's cheese ball to charcuterie boards and dips. So for all of your get-togethers and holiday meals, we've got lots of ideas for appetizers and hors d'oeuvres. And of course there will be drinks to go with those apps, too!