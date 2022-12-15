LivingWell with Diabetes

Chances are, you're here because you want to eat better, keep your blood sugar at healthy levels and better manage your type 2 diabetes—or you're helping a loved one manage theirs. Well, you've come to the right place! ​​Living with diabetes means that you need to pay special attention to your diet, which can feel overwhelming. But there's good news: what you eat can help prevent and manage diabetes. Eating well and moving more helps prevent the condition—even if your blood glucose level is already in what's considered to be a "prediabetes" range. (And if you have diabetes already, a healthy diet helps keep glucose levels in check.)