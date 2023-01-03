Welcome to the Souper Bowl—Where You Decide the Best Soup of All Time!

And, it turns out, people have strong feelings about soup—some fast-food and casual restaurants have even developed a soup following (looking at you, Panera and Olive Garden!). Based on how popular soups are on EatingWell.com, you agree! Soup recipes always seem to make our top 10 list (in 2022, that included Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken and Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup). And one of our most popular recipe collections last year was Soup Recipes to Make Forever. And who can blame y'all—soup rules. It's great for serving a crowd, eating some and freezing some, or doing weekly meal prep—I myself try to cook a big pot of soup on Sundays when it's cold outside (my creative name for it is Soup Sunday), making enough for a few lunches over the next week. And soup is almost always made in one pot, making dinner cleanup a breeze.