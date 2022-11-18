I've Cooked 30 Thanksgiving Dinners—Here's My #1 Tip for Less Stress

The second soup has a very special place in my heart. I was very late to the game when it came to discovering the foods of Southeast Asia, and even later to an understanding of the rich and diverse regionality of the culinary foodways of that part of the world. But when my friend, chef Sam Fore of Tuk Tuk Lexington, introduced me to some of the Sri Lankan flavors of her family, I was hooked. Having always been challenged with spicy foods, I was delighted to find instead a complex layering of spice that brings warmth and intensity without searing heat. Sri Lankan curry powders are roasted, which provides a subtle nuttiness. And it was Sam's version of seeni sambol, an onion sauté with tamarind, that has become one of my go-to's for garnishing everything from sandwiches to this Sri Lankan-inspired Curried Pumpkin Soup. One of the wonderful things about exploring the foods of other cultures is that it can change the way you cook. I have always made pumpkin soup as a starter for my Thanksgiving dinner, but this version adopts some of the techniques and ingredients from Sri Lankan-style curries to make a soup that is at once comforting and totally new. It is in no way an authentic Sri Lankan dish, but I hope it honors the inspiration.